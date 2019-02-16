DENVER — A Pueblo drug dealer had no idea the FBI was recording him when he sold heroin. Now he will be going to prison for it.

Mario Mercado pleaded guilty Tuesday to distributing heroin and possessing it with the intent of distributing it, admitting he was both a buyer and seller of it.

His attorney, Mathew Belcher, and the prosecutor, Barbara Skalla, agreed Mercado, 38, had been an addict.

Mercado was arrested in 2017 when he sold 5 ounces of heroin to a confidential source at a Pueblo home for $5,500. The buyer was cooperating with an FBI agent.

His attorney said Mercado expects to be sent to federal prison for five years when he is sentenced in June in the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado obtained an indictment against Mercado last year from a federal grand jury in Denver, based on evidence from FBI agent Andrew Cohen.

Belcher, a public defender, Tuesday told Judge William J. Martinez on Tuesday that Mercado "has been a longtime abuser of heroin. It's part of what led to this (the 2017 drug dealing) activity."

Belcher said his client has been undergoing drug-abuse treatment and "he's remained drug-free."

reb1den@aol.com