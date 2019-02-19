The Pueblo West High School Mock Trial teams really know how to appeal to a jury and win cases.

Two of the school’s four teams went undefeated through four rounds of competition in Colorado Springs earlier this month earning first-place and second-place at the regional level, said Advisor Sheila Sloan.

A total of 31 students took part in the event which was held at the El Paso County Courthouse.

“It is really exciting and these students have been working very hard since October. The have practiced in courthouses in Pueblo and Canon City,” Sloan explained.

The competition is run by a courtroom judge and the jury is made up of actual practicing attorneys, so the students really have to have fine-turned arguments. This year students presented a criminal case involving an assault, burglary and theft of documents.

“They have to build two cases - one for prosecution and one for defense and so they don’t know until right before hand if they will be presenting for the prosecution or the defense,” Sloan explained.

Sloan, who has been coaching the teams since 2007, said volunteer attorneys help the students with objections and rules of evidence. Doug Gradisar of Pueblo helped for 10 years and now Becky Casey of Canon City is volunteering.

The two winning regional teams will go to state at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden March 8-9, Sloan said.

At regionals, Pueblo West’s Danny Sun, Noah Grady and Trysten Jordan won best attorney awards, plus Julian Beai won best witness. Sloan also gives credit to the teams success to assistant coaches Michelle Erickson, Jared Russell and Mikaylin Hackley.

The Cyclones’ state qualifiers include Jordan Cruz, Ashley Hatch, Sam Mitchell, Thomas O'Connor, Beai and Sun as well as Mikey Amella, Molly Corl, Isabel Carlton, Crystal Caruana, Grady and Jordan.

“The last four years we have had a team qualify for state and the last two years we have had two teams qualifty for state. The kids really run with it and we encourage them to use their creativity and passion,” Sloan said.

