To be proclaimed by the city and county, Saturday will be "Healing and Honoring Day for Military Wounded Warriors, Women Wounded Warriors, Transgender and Homosexual Wounded Warriors."

And on that day, a ceremony to recognize and uplift those who served, especially the ostracized or underappreciated, will begin at 8 a.m. at the Colorado State University-Pueblo field house and weight room.

According to Tom Monroe of the Native Thundering Voices Community, the event is a collaborative venture with participation from Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, Pueblo Elks No. 90, the MLK Holiday Commission and Cultural Center, and Colorado State University-Pueblo.

To raise funds, Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, a veteran-run nonprofit dedicated to addressing PTSD and preventing suicide through health and fitness, will host a multi-division "Silkies and Singlets" dead lift competition.

For youth, teenagers and females, the weigh-in starts at 7 a.m., with lifting to begin an hour later. The adult males will weigh in at 9 a.m. and start lifting at 10 a.m.



"The dead-lifting is symbolic of 'lifting up' the spirits of veterans," Monroe said.



The registration fee is $22, and first-through-third place trophies will be awarded in the 10 divisions.

For more information about the competition, contact Chris Carter at 468-0694 or ccarterdevildogg@gmail.com.

Running concurrently with the competition is an intergenerational arts and crafts project, sponsored by Pueblo Elks #90 and Native Thundering Voices Community. There also will be informational booths hosted by the local POW/MIA Riders Association, youth and student organizations, and other community and veterans groups.

Free food, drink and refreshments will be available.

"Community grandmothers will give special recognition and gifts to children who do a commemorative and symbolic lift in honor of an elder," Monroe said. "A closing ceremony will feature the Oakshire Reservation Warriors Drum Group from the Pueblo Veterans Community Living Center, who will honor those listed as POW/MIA from the Vietnam War era."

Monroe said a major focus of the ceremony, the second one since 2017, is "outreaching those who are under-recognized. They are hurting out there. That's why we are honoring women, transgender and homosexual wounded warriors. They have been disrespected and not honored. And that's not right. That's why we are pulling together to make sure everyone is recognized.

"Another focus is the children who have been left behind due to suicide. If we have a whole community that is healed, we can better serve the children. So this event is an opportunity for the community at large to honor our veterans and all our people: all their difficulties, all their differences. That's what Pueblo America is all about."

For more information, Monroe can be contacted at 248-8397.

