A bill to ban red-light traffic cameras didn't go far in the Legislature as the House Transportation and Local Affairs Committee stopped it on a 7-4 vote Wednesday.

It was the fifth time the anti-camera legislation has been introduced and twice before, it took a veto by Gov. John Hickenlooper to stop the effort. But there wasn't much drama this year as the House committee voted along party lines to kill House Bill 1099.

State Reps. Stephen Humphrey, R-Ault, and Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, backed the measure this year and repeated familiar complaints: that cameras are too intrusive and rake in too much revenue from drivers. Aurora voters decided last year to remove all the traffic cameras in that city.

But Democrats on the House committee didn't budge Wednesday and voted to postpone the bill "indefinitely."

Gov. Jared Polis had also said he would veto such a bill if it reached his desk.

There are three intersections in Pueblo where red-light cameras are used to catch people running red lights: at Norwood Street and the US 50 Bypass; at Prairie Avenue and Thatcher; and at Northern Avenue and Prairie.

