Boys & Girls Clubs

Champions dinner

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County Champions of Youth Dinner, sponsored by Black Hills Energy, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

The keynote speaker and special guest is Ken Salazar. Salazar served as the 50th United States secretary of the interior, Colorado U.S. senator and Colorado attorney general. Salazar presently practices law at the Denver office of Wilmer Hale.

The dinner will honor more than 60 local youths for outstanding participation and achievements in character and leadership, sports, and education and career development.

The event includes a VIP reception, dinner, online and silent auctions and an awards presentation.

A limited number of event tickets are available for purchase by contacting Heather Cisneros at 564-0055 ext. 107 or by email at heatherc@bgcpueblo.org.