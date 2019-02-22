If you saw Pueblo West Metro District Manager Nina Vetter Friday, you'd be forgiven if you'd have thought she was running for office.

But the brand spanking new district manager, just a couple months into her new position, invited citizens to chat face-to-face with her about the concerns of Pueblo West at an event dubbed "Coffee with the District Manager," the first incarnation of which took place Friday morning at the Hen House restaurant.

"We wanted to come up with a way to really get out into the community," Vetter said, "and meet people that might not come to (Metro Board) meetings or don't stop into the office, and get a feel for their concerns, their questions, and the kind of thoughts they have about their community."

One of the residents that showed up was Jim Maggard, a longtime community watchdog who wanted to get a feel as to what Vetter was all about.

"I wanted to know about her style of management," Maggard said, "and if she maintained the open door, and what she thought about the number of employees who were filling jobs they had to experience or qualifications for."

That's what the whole point was, Vetter said, soliciting ideas, insights and concerns.

"It's important to listen to everyone's perspective," Vetter said. "Everybody's coming from someplace, whether it's an experience they had or something they saw or heard, and it's okay for people to question what we're doing. That's the reason why we're here."

To some in attendance, it was a chance to simply learn more about their community.

Bill and Debbie Johnson, current Arkansas residents who are planning to build a home in north Pueblo West, wanted to know more about the leadership and direction of their soon-to-be home.

"As newcomers to the area, our biggest concern is getting questions answered going forward in terms of the leadership," Debbie Johnson said. "(She and Bill) are both believers that if you don't have strong leadership and community involvment, you won't be successful."

Maggard was among the community members giving input during Pueblo West's district manager search, and though he admitted Vetter wasn't his first choice for the position, he said she addressed some of his key concerns.

"She is still in the learning process of who does what," Maggard said, "but I'm satisfied. She wasn't one of my choice, but I was willing to work with her and I'd like to see her succeed."

Friday's coffee engagement was the pilot for what she hopes is an ongoing community outreach program, Vetter said.

"We did intentionally pilot it where people were, because we weren't sure how it would be received," Vetter said. "But we are hoping to continue to get attendance going forward, and that's the goal."

