La Junta Police Department is still looking for any information concerning the death of Anthony Chaparro.

Chaparro, 31, was discovered on Jan. 20 by LJPD at the area of 7th Street and Raton Avenue after officers responded to a call regarding a male "who was severely injured by what appeared to be an assault," according to a press release by LJPD.

Chaparro was transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center's emergency room before being transferred to a hospital in Pueblo, where he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 25.

In a new press release issued Friday, LJPD requested that anyone with information regarding this incident contact LJPD. If one wishes to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.

A cash reward may be available if one's information leads to a felony arrest, according to the press release.

Chaparro attended La Junta schools growing up. He transferred his junior year to South High School in Pueblo, where he graduated in 2006 with honors, receiving a gold cord.

