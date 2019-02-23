Christine E. Brave, 72, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2019, with her husband, Glenn, and daughter, Melanie, by her side. Christine will be remembered for her generosity and being a loving person. She was a private person with strong work ethics. At Christine's request, cremation has taken place with no memorial service.
Brave, Christine E.
