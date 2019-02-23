Roberta Burns, 81, died peacefully at home on Feb. 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Roberta was born on Aug. 11, 1937, in Florence, Colo., and then moved to Pueblo with her family where she graduated from Centennial High School in 1955, received an associate degree from Pueblo Community College and achieved accreditation from Pueblo Beauty Col-lege. Roberta worked at the CF&I in administration and held several administrative positions in Pueblo. She was active in the community through her volunteer efforts at the Assistance League Bargain Box and Operation School Bell. She participated in the organization of the annual Southern Colo-rado Chili Cook-off and was involved with her daughters in various aspects of 4-H. In her spare time, she coached softball, refereed high school/college volleyball and was a professional seamstress. Roberta lived a full and beautiful life with a carpe diem attitude that was an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed spen-ding time with her husband and family, hosting family gatherings, playing golf, traveling and watching the Denver Broncos and the Boston Red Sox. Roberta is survived by her husband of 60 years, James G. Burns; her five daughters, Peggy (Pat) Libbey, Mary Jo (Dr. Charles) Kessler, Terry (Mike) Burns-Gill, Jeanette (Mark) Burns-Yengich and Jamie (Paul) Condit; her seven grandchildren, Dr. Megan Stinar (Eli Faville) of Palisade, James Stinar of Denver, John Stinar of Colorado Springs, Madison Gill of Pueblo, Kinzey Gill of Montrose, Jakob Burns of Pueblo and Brent Myers (Robyn) of Pueblo; and two great-grand-children, Dale and Clay-ton Myers; her sisters, Gee Gee Soto of Arroyo Grande, Calif., and Bette Duffy of San Marcos, Calif. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice E. Rouse; her father, George Rouse; and her sister, Bonnie Bory. Rosary, 7 p.m. Fri- day, March 1, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 217 E. Mesa Ave., with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2. There will be a reception immediately following. Private family inurnment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made, in memory of Roberta E Burns, to St. Therese Catholic School or Operation School Bell via Memorial Website. Please view Roberta's online memorial at www.tgmccarthy.com.