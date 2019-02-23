Keith L. Hawthorne, 72, of Pueblo West, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother. Keith is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cindy; son, John Wesley; sib-lings, Mark and Leslie; one sister-in-law, one nephew, numerous nieces, extended family and friends. Keith was a collector of live steam locomotives and loved spending time at the family cabin. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly. At Keith's request, cremation has taken place with no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albert J. Reinschmidt Memorial Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to Cedar Street Charitable Foundation, Acct. No. 668-142633., mailing address: Ms. Noelle M. Matkovich, Senior Operations Specialist, Cedar Street Charitable Foundation, 313 N. Plankinton Ave., Suite 216, Milwaukee, WI 53203.