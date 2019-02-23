James A. Hayes, 64, passed away Feb. 19, 2019. Survived by wife of 39 years, Rosemary Hayes; special niece, Jessica (Andrew) Gowin and their children, Andilee, Brooke and Cameron; special niece, Samantha Rosales and her son, Kyle Smith; mother-in-law, Erlinda Rosales; and other close relatives. Preceded in death by parents, John and Ida Mae Hayes; and father-in-law, Santiago Rosales Sr. Jim was born on April 14, 1954, in Pueblo, worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office and was a coach at District 60 schools. He enjoyed coaching, the Broncos and going to Cripple Creek. Cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial ser-vice, 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.