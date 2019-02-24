Jones-Healy's agents of the month for January are Eric Knight, first place; Christie Smith, second place; Jeff Divelbiss, third place; and Lisa Bailey, listing agent.

RE/MAX of Pueblo and Pueblo West's sales teams of the month for January are Team Gets It Done (Karen Trujillo, Bill Donahue and Manda Trujillo), first place; Team Gena Ryder, second place; and All Star Team, third place.

RE/MAX of Pueblo West's agents of the month for January are Dave Anderson, first place; Marlene Berrier, second place; and Anne Selle, third place.

RE/MAX of Pueblo's agents of the month for January are Les Robinson, first place; John Grove, second place; and Mike Pospahala, third place.

Rocky Mountain's agents of the month for January are Toby Villanueva, first place; Team Familia (Michelle Gonzales and Ed Vigil), second place; and Jeff M. Biddle, third place.

RE/MAX Associates' agents of the month for January are Rochelle Cozzolino, first place; Mark Chorak, second place; and Felicia Beltran, third place.

Integrity West's agents of the month for January are Kaylie Thomas, first place; Ammie Thomas, second place; and Rick Thomas, third place.

