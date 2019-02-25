School: School of Engineering and Biomedical Science at Pueblo County



Subject: Digital technology and video broadcasting



Years of experience: 37: 25 at elementary level; 6 at middle school level; 3 years as Teacher on Special Assignment; and 3 at high school level



Colleges attended, with degree: University of Colorado: bachelor's, education; Adams State College: master's, elementary education; certifications in secondary science and STEM



From Principal Brian Dilka: "Mrs. Musso is a tremendously hard-working educator who self sacrifices for the benefit of her students. She is extremely knowledgeable of her content, and passes along that knowledge to her students. Her video broadcasting program, STING TV, produces a weekly news series for the student body titled 'News from the Nest.' It is very well done and enjoyed by students and staff alike.



"Also, STING TV spends countless hours at night and on weekends providing live coverage of PCHS sporting events. The NFHS Network previously honored STING TV as one of the best new video broadcasting programs in the country."

From Candice Musso: "I chose education as a career because I thought it would be a job that would be a continual challenge, and I was right. Every school year and every class is different. You are always striving to provide the students with the best education you can give. That means continually assessing your students and finding creative solutions to meet their needs.



"The world we live in and the students we teach are so diverse that you cannot do the same thing year after year and be effective. I have had to become a continual learner along with my students, making my college prediction correct.

"The fact that I can help guide a student as they produce a project or piece of work that they are proud of is the greatest part of my job. The students I teach amaze me with their abilities and what they are capable of when motivated. Watching my students grow throughout the year and apply those skills I have taught to create quality projects they feel pride in and want to share with others is the best part of teaching.

"The greatest challenge I have is keeping up with the amount of knowledge there is to share. We deal with technology on a daily basis. The amount of information my students and I have access to is enormous. Being able to sort through information quickly, keep up to date, and integrate new technology as it appears is the greatest challenge."

From senior Adam Ramsey: "Mrs. Musso embeds many life lessons in her teaching. For example, she routinely teaches us about character and stresses that a person with strong character will succeed in life. As for video broadcasting, we've learned that what we do in front of a camera can define how people look at us as individuals."