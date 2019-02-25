La Junta Fire Department is in the process of updating its emergency light poles and signage, Fire Chief Joey Gacnik told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat on Friday. The project is nearly a year in the making and first began when an eagle scout candidate approached the fire department with the idea.



"Originally these signs were installed way back in the day to alert passing motorists that emergency vehicles would be leaving the fire station," said Gacnik. "They had red lights that were activated by dispatch. Any time dispatch paged out a call they'd hit a button. The red lights would flash notifying oncoming traffic that a fire truck would be pulling out."



With wear over time, however, the emergency lights became nonfunctional. The lights were made functional again several years ago, Gacnik said. But because they still depended on out of date technology, the bulbs required weren't very bright.



"The public had just gotten so used to not seeing them that they kind of just fell out of the public's view," Gacnik said.



And so the aging signs were resigned to be forgotten. Or at least they would have been, if eagle scout candidate Dreyton Nichols hadn't approached the fire department with an idea to revitalize them.



"This whole project started with Drayton Nichols, who is an eagle scout candidate with the boy scout troop, needed a community project," said Gacnik. "He approached the fire department and we came up with a plan that he would revitalize those poles. He painted them, he scraped them, he organized teams to come in and get all the old paint off and reapply new paint."



Nichols' plan to revitalize the light poles jump-started the department's idea to make them fully functional again. Nichols approached the fire department around last August. As of Thursday, the fire department installed its last replacement sign.



"Now that we just got our last sign installed yesterday we're working on getting a policy created in dispatch and setting the timer so that after every call they're being activated again," said Gacnik on Friday. "We're really excited about it. It's a nice piece of history to keep around."

The light poles were installed in 1924, making them 95 years old this year, Gacnik said. Nichols and the fire department saw revitalizing the poles as a way to preserve some of La Junta's history.



The new signs are reflective with fresh, legible letters written across them. The revitalized light poles will use LED bulbs so that the flashes are more visible during daylight hours.



"Driving an emergency vehicle code three, which is with lights and sirens, is one of the most if not the most dangerous things that we as emergency responders do," Gacnik said. "Anything we can do to increase the safety for those first responders, we wanted to do it."

The signs and lights are intended to alert and protect providers, emergency responders and public motorists alike, Gacnik said.

