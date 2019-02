IN MEMORIAM In Memory Of Taustin Chavez It's been 13 years now It's so hard to believe. How could time have gone so fast Since you had to leave. All the memories we made will be forever in our heart That is what we hold on to for this time we are apart. We miss you so much in a great big way But in our hearts we know You are with us every day! We love you Always, Mom, Dad, Tanja, Cassy and Family