News flash: Pueblo County School District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith, board of education member Ted Ortivez and Pueblo County High Principal Brian Dilka will, starting Friday, marry students.

On stage, that is, as The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School presents the hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!"

The multi-presentation run begins at 7 p.m. Friday, with performances also slated for Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) and March 8 and 9 (7 p.m.)

Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and based on the songs of Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus as performed by their supergroup ABBA, "Mamma Mia!" tells the exciting and vibrant tale of a hotelier in the Greek islands preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends, with plenty of twists, turns, shakes and shimmies along the way.

"Productions this large take every actor you can get," said Roxy Pignanelli, The Arts Academy administrator. "And Ed Smith, a former high school football star and musical theater actor, Ted Ortivez and Brian Dilka are no exceptions. The three will rotate performances in the role of the minister in the final scene of our production.

"The cast is thrilled to have these top administrators part of this smash hit musical that we secured the rights to on the very morning they were released last May."

Noted Smith, "I love musicals and The Arts Academy does such a great job it will be an honor to help out."

More than 100 students and faculty are part of the production, incorporating the work of scholars in rock band, concert band, drama, technical theater and set construction. The faculty artistic team is Joey Andenucio (director), Brook Mead (vocal music direction), Aubrey Vialpando (choreography), Josh Muller (band conductor) and Pignanelli (producer.)

The musical selections include the pop standards "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "SOS" and, of course, the title track.

Tickets, available at the door, are $12 for adults, $8 for students and $5 for children. Reservations may be made by calling 948-3351, ext. 8.

