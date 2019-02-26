CANON CITY — After a fierce battle that drew the community together for the sake of its businesses and a chance to win a top spot in a national television show, Canon City was not rewarded the top Small Business Revolution spot Tuesday.

The HULU television series gives a $500,000 revitalization grant to the winning community. This year’s winner was Searcy, Ark.

During the public voting last week, Canon City was ranking in second place, then fell to third place among the top six towns. Canon City’s campaign got a huge boost from well-known musicians Billy Joel and Michael Martin-Murphy, its neighboring communities of Pueblo and Pueblo West, local businesses and a host of others.

Following the final announcement, which was held at Canon City High School’s Tiger Dome, Canon City Economic Development Director Ryan Stevens said, “As a community we have grown and come together. Now we have just got to keep the momentum going forward and capitalize on the exposure.”

During the intense journey, Canon City was selected for the top 20 out of 12,000 towns that applied and worked its way up to the top 10 and then the top six finalists.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps