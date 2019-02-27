When local historical society members and Bent County officials decided they needed a place to showcase the history of the area, they breathed new life into an old building and an impressive heritage center took shape.

They saw a future home for the past in this more than 100-year-old building on Main Street.

The Pioneer Historical Society and Bent County, renovated the Oddfellows Lodge building to house the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center.

The museum’s research center has expanded.

“It’s been phenomenal. We are doing research for people all over the United States,” said Kathleen Tomlin, director of the museum.

There soon will be a new Bent County business exhibit.

The museum also has added a saloon exhibit and the Ken Curtis “Festus” exhibit. Curtis, a singer and actor, starred as Marshal Matt Dillon’s sidekick Festus Haggen on the long-running television western “Gunsmoke.” He was born in Lamar as Curtis Wain Gates. He later moved to Las Animas with his father, Dan Gates, and his mother, Nellie Sneed Gates.

The building that houses the museum is a stark contrast to what it used to be. It’s is a 13,930 square-foot building built in 1898 and was placed on the Colorado State Register of Historic Places in 1999.

Storefronts were rebuilt and large transparent picture windows show what the stores on the first floor used to be like in the early 1900s.

The pictures are of the insides of an old jewelry store, post office, a bank, a bar, a barber shop and other facilities.

Inside the museum, historical artifacts line the original hardwood floors. Visitors are greeted by an old bank teller counter and vault.

A display dedicated to the namesake of the center, John W. Rawlings, stands near the back of the building. A larger-than-life picture of Rawlings is flanked by some of his belongings, including a military hat and a gold painted frying pan symbolizing the Fryingpan-Arkansas project.

Rawlings, was a longtime banker at First National Bank of Las Animas and a civic leader in the community until his death in 1959. He became president of First National Bank in 1941 and was chairman of the board at the time of his death.

Also included in the display are pictures of Rawlings in his youth and later years as well as a brief history of his life.

Next to the display, there is an interactive exhibit that allows visitors to hear, through an old telephone, recorded stories about prominent historical figures, including stories about Kit Carson and Zebulon Pike.

Behind the building, there is an outdoor portion of the museum which showcases more of the history of the town.

A gazebo with six bells from around the area is in the center of the yard. It’s called Bell Park.

Signage telling the area’s history dot a red-pebble trail that crosses through the grass and flower-covered landscape. A sign that once was mounted above the demolished Columbian Elementary School stands near the end of the trail.

“There’s also now an old fashioned school house that’s totally stocked and ready to rock,” Tomlin said.

“We are going to have kids come over and spend a day to know what it was like to study in a one-room country school house.”

The museum is scheduled to host a senior day on March 13. Senior citizens can visit the museum for free. A free pasta lunch will be served along with entertainment.

The building is open 9-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

“We are always available for tours,” Tomlin said.

For more information, 456-6066.

amestas@chieftain.com