For the third time this season, the La Junta and Lamar high school boys basketball teams met each other on the court Tuesday at Tiger Gym. This time it was for the Class 3A Tri-Peaks District Tournament consolation championship.

For the second time this season, the Tigers came out on top. La Junta led from start to finish and got some critical free throws at the end of the game as it downed the Savages 54-47.

"We're peaking at the right time," said LJ coach Greg Lovato. "We have to make free throws at the end of the game. That's a good team and hopefully, we'll both make it a little further in the regionals and play again, maybe."

Zach Archuleta got the Tigers off to a good start with a 3-point basket. Juan Canales scored Lamar's first points, but Archuleta scored again to give La Junta a 5-2 lead.

Damian Ramos tied the score with a 3-pointer, however, Cody Schrock, Jon Nuschy and Archuleta all scored to give the Tigers an 11-5 advantage.

Ramos scored a layup and added a free throw. But Nuschy made two from the line to extend the Tigers' lead to 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Schrock swished a three to open the second quarter, however, Austin Sneller and Canales both scored to cut the La Junta lead to 16-12.

Thomas Garcia and Nuschy both added two points each for a 20-12 advantage. Dylan Vallejos made two free tosses and Michael Woodall buried a trey to bring the Savages within 20-17 with 3:02 left in the first half.

Nuschy scored a layup and added a free throw, and Garcia drained a triple to increase the lead to 26-17. Woodall made another 3-pointer and Ramos split at the line to narrow the La Junta lead to 26-21.

Archuleta knocked down a jumper, but Ramos scored at the buzzer and the Tigers led 28-23 at halftime.

Sneller scored the first points of the third quarter, however, Chance Oquist and Schrock both scored layups. Vallejos' layup decreased the Tiger lead to 32-27, however, Nuschy scored again for a 34-27 advantage.

Sneller's basket again cut the deficit to five points, but Schrock answered with a jumper on the other end. Isaiah LaTour scored a layup to narrow the Tigers' lead to 36-31 at the end of the third.

Nuschy scored the first points of the fourth, but Vallejos scored again for the Savages. Kaden Ramirez buried a three for a 41-33 lead. Ramos drove for a layup to reduce the deficit to cut the deficit to 41-35.

The La Junta free throw shooting began at the 1:24 mark and it made 13 out of 18 attempts. Vallejos made three 3-pointers to keep the game close, but the Savages could come no closer than seven points.

Three Tigers scored in double figures. Nuschy and Schrock both scored 14, and Archuleta scored 13.

During the course of the game, Nuschy scored his 1,000th career point.

Vallejos led the Savages with 17 points.

La Junta (14-9) enters the postseason as the No. 26 seed and it will play Montezuma-Cortez in the Class 3A Region 7 Tournament in Cortez this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

"At this time everybody is going to be good," Lovato said. "So why not play the good ones right away and see what we can do."

The other game will have 10th-seeded Centauri play University, the 23rd seed at 5:30 p.m.

The winners will play Saturday at 1 p.m. The winners of the Region will advance to the Class 3A State Tournament Great 8 at the University of Denver on March 7-9.

La Junta 54, Lamar 47

La Junta — Garcia 2 0-0 5, Nuschy 5 4-6 14, Schrock 4 5-6 14, Archuleta 4 4-6 13, Oquist 1 1-4 3, Frankmore 0 0-0 0, Alatorre 0 0-0 0, Waddles 0 0-0 0, Paolucci 0 0-0 0, Addington 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 1 2-2 5. Total 17 16-24 54.

3-point goals — Archuleta 1, Garcia 1, Ramirez 1, Schrock 1.

Lamar — LaTour 1 0-0 2, Canales 2 0-0 4, Vallejos 6 2-2 17, Ramos 3 2-3 9, Sneller 4 1-3 9, Gameros 0 0-0 0, DeLaTorre 0 0-0 0, Woodall 2 0-0 6, Estrada 0 0-2 0, Clark 0 0-0 0. Total 18 5-10 47.

3-point goals — Vallejos 3, Woodall 2, Ramos 1.

La Junta; 13; 15; 8; 18 — 54

Lamar; 8; 15; 8; 16 — 47

Fouls — La Junta 12, Lamar 23.

