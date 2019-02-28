Pueblo West-based artist Fran Dodd and her student, George Hart, among artists featured in "Color of Light" pastel art show

Manhattan and Pueblo West have little in common.

But artist Fran Dodd, who has called Pueblo West home for the past 30 years after spending the previous 30 in the artistic apex that is New York City, found inspiration from both.

The fruits of Dodd's many inspirations is on display in The Color of Light exhibition, currently showing at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo through May 5. The show is presented by the Pikes Peak Pastel Society, of which Dodd is a founding member.

In her days in the artistic apex of New York, she longed for inspiration that the big city simply couldn't provide.

"I came (to Colorado) to paint," Dodd said. "I'd lived in Manhattan for so many years, the closest I could get to a landscape is Central Park."

Since arriving in Colorado in 1982, first residing in Fort Garland before coming to Pueblo West, she is inspired by landscapes as far as the eye can see.

"Here, I can paint the mountains, the valleys, the canyons and the rivers," Dodd said.

In her Pueblo West studio, located down a cranny road near Liberty Point, Dodd's art encapsulates a career of endless experimentation, which includes oils as well as her specialty, pastels.

Unlike oils, which can be mixed on a palette into any color imaginable, pastels are more pure, unable to mix, different pigments interacting with each other in unpredictable ways on every pastel art piece.

"If I want to do something immediate," Dodd said, "without a brush or pen and I really want to get tactile about it, I use pastels. When you start using pastels, you fall in love."

Her pastel work, some of which is on display at the Color of Light show, ranges from realistic depictions of city scenes and characters, to nature scenes that experiment with palettes that not only questions the natural world's hues, but verge on a dreamlike state.

The best feature of pastels, Dodd said, is its permanence.

"Watercolors can fade and oils can crack," Dodd said, "but pastels are more permanent than any other medium."

Her artistic style, steeped in that open-mindedness and experimentation, melds as she also provides mentorship and instruction for burgeoning artists.

That's where Dodd met Pueblo West's George Hart, a passionate artist whose background differed wildly from his teacher.

While Dodd has been ingrained into art for decades - she was educated at the Art Student's League in New York and was one of the first female artists elected into the prestigious Salmagundi Club, the oldest art club in the nation - Hart's background is decidedly not artistic at all.

A scientist by trade, Hart has willed his talent through sheer determination and study.

A native of Sangamon County, Ill., Hart taught biology, chemistry and physics in District 11 in Colorado Springs, and was on the biology staff at the University of Illinois. As he neared retirement, he decided to focus intensely on developing his interest in art.

Dodd, he said, has helped him unlock his potential, as well as inspire in him a passion for pastels.

"Fran is not only a good artist, but is a great teacher," Hart said. "I've taken a lot of art classes, but Fran is the best. She introduced me to pastels and I have fallen in love because pastels are pure pigment. They are so colorful."

Through this grit, Hart's pieces are also on display in the Color of Light exhibition alongside Dodd, both part of the Pastel Society's family.

The divergent backgrounds of each artist displayed at Color of Light, as well as the relative anonymity of pastels, is what makes the show excel.

"Some galleries don't want pastels," Dodd explained. "They require more care and need to be displayed in non-glare glass and are kind of heavy. But nothing lasts like pastels."

The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 and $6 for children.

For more information on the Pikes Peak Pastel Society, visit www.pikespeakpastel.com or email info@pikespeakpastel.com.