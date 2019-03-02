Putting one foot in front of the other, 91-year-old Natalie Veges walks.

And walks, and walks, and walks.

"It's helped to keep me young and healthy," Veges said. "I walked every single day when I was in my 70s and 80s. And I still do a lot now, although there are a lot of kooks out there; so I walk with my son now."

Barring a significant snowstorm, Veges said she will be competing in today's Pueblo Chieftain Spring Runoff.

In fact, she's been doing so ever since 2001, only missing a couple of years here and there in between.

The 5-foot, 2-inch Veges competes in the 3-mile walk event at the Runoff each year. She has photos of herself participating in the event —framed with gold medals she won at the Runoff each year — laid out in front of the photos. The first medal on display in the frames was from 2001.

Veges — who said she has never had any major health concerns or any significant operations and is as fit and sharp mentally now at 91-and-a-half-years-old as ever — talks about walking and staying in shape the way a seasoned mechanic talks about fixing cars, or how an animal lover talks about their beloved pets. She is extremely passionate about it.

She's not the only one in her family who is focused on fitness; her son Bill Veges, owner of Veges Shoe Repair on Northern Avenue, used to run in marathons — and another son ran the Boston Marathon. Pictures of the family running adorn the walls at the soon to be 100-year-old Veges Shoe Repair business.

When Veges was 65, she took on perhaps her most daunting challenge when she competed in the Bolder Boulder, walking a brisk 6.2 miles.

"I was proud to finish that and do that, but I never wanted to do it again," Veges said with a smile. "It was 88 degrees that day. I just kept telling myself to go, go, go," she said as her voice crackled into a cough.

Veges said she can walk 3 miles in just under an hour.

The feisty silver-haired walker said she enjoys participating in the Spring Runoff because of the competition. Veges competes in the 70 years and older age group, and her son Bill Veges for the last couple of years has walked alongside her the whole way. She used to do the race solo.

"I enjoy it because at my age I can compete with people who are similarly aged," Veges said, while adding that she knows of nobody that is 90 years or older who participates. "I think, well, heck, I walk all the time so I might as well compete. I'm not there to win, I'm there to walk because I walk anyway."

Veges, who moved to Pueblo when she was 18 years old from Fall River, Mass., and got married here, trains religiously. How does she prepare for the Runoff? She walks. A lot. Simple as that.

Veges said she walks three miles every Sunday and walks off and on throughout the week.

She goes out to walk in Pueblo's Bessemer neighborhood, though she said her son accompanies her now because of the "kooks" that are out on the streets. She said she was harassed by someone driving along in a truck once and decided then that she could no longer venture out by herself. She also loves to walk at the Nature Center on the trail along the Arkansas River.

"I could walk forever there," Veges said. "The scenery is beautiful and it's just a really nice place to be."

She never listens to music during a walk.

"I like to hear what's going on. There's something about the sounds of the neighborhood that I like... I save the music for other times," she said with a laugh.

Fitness and good nutrition usually go hand-in-hand, but Veges said she doesn't do anything special diet-wise to prepare for the Runoff.

"At my age, I eat whatever I want. I want to be able to enjoy whatever," Veges said.

Veges said she's looking forward to yet another year of the Spring Runoff. She just hopes the conditions hold up.

"I'm excited to do it again. I love being out there and I will be as long as it doesn't snow a lot," Veges said. "I'm really hoping the weather is OK for it."

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ryans_chieftain