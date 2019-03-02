Travis Elifritz, who was shot to death, and an accompanying man had approached a gold Ford Expedition in the McDonald's drive-thru

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who was with 29-year-old Travis Elifritz prior to his shooting death Wednesday outside of the Midtown McDonald's in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.

Police announced late Friday that prior to the shooting, Elifritz and an accompanying man had approached a gold Ford Expedition in the McDonald's drive-thru.

The Expedition is believed to be connected to the shooting, though police have not confirmed Elifritz was shot by occupants of the vehicle.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

After Elifritz was shot, the male who’d been accompanying him left on foot and walked to the nearby Express Employment agency.

Pueblo police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the second male. Sgt. Raymond Purvis of the department’s Crimes Against Persons division said the male is not a suspect in the case but might be a second victim.

“We believe he was right there with him (Elifritz) and that he can potentially identify the people in that car,” Purvis said. “So we’d like to get him to come forward.”

Officers had been called to the scene of the shooting at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving calls of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Elifritz lying on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene reported having heard at least four shots, but how many times Elifritz was struck is currently unclear.

Elifritz was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect Expedition was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Sixth and Elizabeth streets.

The vehicle later was found by police unoccupied near the intersection of Francisco and West 18th streets.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the man who accompanied Elifritz to contact the police department.

Additionally, anyone who might know the identity of the male driving the Expedition or was seen dropping off or leaving the Expedition is encouraged to contact Sgt. Raymond Purvis at 553-2426, rpurvis@pueblo.us, or contact police dispatch.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

