Pueblo-area state lawmakers haven't made up their minds about the contentious "red flag" bill that would let police temporarily confiscate guns from someone acting in a dangerous way towards others or themselves.

The state House debated House Bill 1177 for 10 hours before the majority Democrats passed it on a voice vote late Friday evening. It will likely be back for final consideration and a final vote on Monday.

Senate President Leroy Garcia, along with Reps. Daneya Esgar, Bri Buentello and Don Valdez, were cautious when asked about their view of the bill Saturday at a breakfast hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

All said they were still considering their decision.

"I lived through 2013," Garcia said, referring to the bitter recall election that erupted in Pueblo County after Democrats passed three gun control laws in the Legislature. Freshman Sen. Angela Giron, of Pueblo, was recalled that November for her support. So was Sen. John Morse, of Colorado Springs.

Garcia was a House member that year and only voted for one of the gun bills.

"I'm a Marine, a Second Amendment supporter and a gun owner," Garcia said Saturday, adding that he also understood that bill supporters want the ability to intervene and remove weapons when someone is acting in a threatening or suicidal way.

"So I've got the (National Rifle Association) mad at me and my friends on the left, too," he told the audience, only half-joking.

None of the Pueblo lawmakers spoke during Friday's long and often emotional debate in the House.

Republicans attacked the bill as being a "gun grab," arguing that it was an affront to many veterans. They said it would put an unfair burden on small, rural counties with few law enforcement resources to carry out an Extreme Risk Protection Order on someone.

Esgar, who represents House District 46, said she could support some of the Republican amendments that were rejected by the Democratic leadership Friday. They will likely return on Monday for formal action.

"My homework this weekend is to review all the amendments," she said.

Buentello, from House District 47, also called herself a gun owner but added that she was alarmed that her son and other children now have to go through "active shooter" drills in school.

"I'll be talking with my constituents about the bill this weekend," she said.

Valdez, who represents House District 62, said he also wanted to hear from constituents.

Bill supporters like the Moms Demand Action lobbying group argue it could save lives by letting police temporarily confiscate guns from someone who is acting in a threatening way.

It's named for Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zackari Parrish, who was shot to death in December 2017 on his second visit to the Castle Rock apartment of an Army veteran who was having mental and emotional problems.

Friday's debate was emotional as lawmakers challenged each other with personal stories of losing friends and family to suicide, mental illness and gun violence.

None was more powerful that Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, and a bill sponsor. His son Alex was among the 12 people shot to death my James Holmes in an Aurora movie theater in July 2012.

Holmes had a history of mental problems before the shooting and was seeing a psychiatrist. He booby-trapped his apartment to injure police after his arrest.

On the other side, Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, read a news article from Baltimore about an aged man who was served an extreme protection order and got in an armed struggle with police, who shot and killed him.

"You say this bill will save lives, but here is one man who was killed because of this kind of legislation," Williams told the House.

There are 41 Democrats in the House and 24 Republicans, so the House Democratic leadership could likely pass the red-flag bill without the support of the Pueblo delegation.

It is a closer margin in the Senate, where Democrats have a 19-16 majority.

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter:@RoperPeter