The changing face of Pueblo was on display Wednesday outside the West Sixth Street McDonald’s, aka The Pueblo Chieftain cafeteria.

Several of us in the newsroom were only a few feet away from police officers and emergency medical technicians working on a man lying on the ground only a few feet from the two drive-thrus. This was at 1:15 p.m. A shooting in the middle of the day, in the middle of town, in the parking lot of a crowded fast-food restaurant. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly afterward.

One of our editors had just eaten lunch there and left 5 minutes before the shooting. I had gone through the drive-thru about an hour earlier, as is nearly my daily habit. My colleagues often are across the street daily, getting coffee or lunch.

As several of us took photos and video, uploaded them onto our website and on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, and as our reporters gathered information for a story, I focused on the onlookers.

Many were the same people we see every day in and outside of the restaurant: homeless people with backpacks or grocery carts stuffed with their life’s belongings.

You may have wondered why I go through the drive-thru so often rather than just cross the street.

Well, let’s start with the understanding that I love and always have loved McDonald’s food. It’s tasty, consistent and inexpensive. But why the drive-thru?

Because you have to walk a gauntlet every time you enter the restaurant. Drive by the front of the establishment and you’ll see what I mean. Most of the time, the backpacks and bicycles and grocery carts are lined up on the north side near where people enter the restaurant. They gather to ask for money. “I ran out of gas and I’m trying to get home.” “I need money for bus and cab fare to get home.” And on it goes.

Now and then, someone will say, “Can you spare some money for food?” On those rare occasions when I’m on foot, I’ll say, “I don’t have any cash, but I’ll buy you lunch.”

Most of the time, the reply is: “Thanks, but no.”

So, faced with the daily gauntlet, I drive 100 or so feet from The Chieftain’s parking lot to the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Positioning the homeless warming shelter a couple of blocks from the newspaper has exacerbated the issue. It’s fairly common to see homeless people sitting in the little park in The Chieftain private parking lot, leaving trash and scaring some of our employees just by their presence.

Of course, this isn’t unique to our little slice of heaven, nor is it unique to McDonald’s. All of us see this throughout the city.

I think it’s great that City Councilman Mark Aliff has dedicated himself to work with others to find some solutions to this issue and, of course, the bigger issue of helping these homeless people. Those really are the two objectives: protect citizens but help those who need and want help.

Standing in the McDonald’s parking lot Wednesday along with my fellow journalists and about a dozen homeless people, I thought again about how complex this issue is, struck by how much the fabric of our community has changed.

