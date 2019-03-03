PEOPLE

Karalyn Moreira recently was named executive director of business development at Transportation Technology Center Inc.

Moreira, 45, previously worked for seven years as commercial director for Scomi Engineering in Brazil.

“Karalyn’s wealth of experience, including in the passenger market, will help TTCI in our continued efforts assisting the industry in North America and beyond,” TTCI President Lisa Stabler said in a statement.

Moreira spent 10 years prior to Scomi as director of business development operations for HKM Solucoes Tecnologicas in Brazil and six years as director of finance and administration at EC Technologies in San Antonio, Texas. She is married with two daughters.

She holds an MBA in global management from the University of Phoenix and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a business administration degree from the University of Incarnate Word. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese with a basic knowledge of Japanese.

Adult speech therapist Leslie McNish-Fisher recently joined ITR Physical Therapy at 21 Montebello Road.

She specializes in the treatment of patients who have experienced strokes, traumatic brain injuries or neurodegenerative conditions.

She has more than 20 years of experience. In addition to a master's degree, she has advanced training in treatments for swallowing, dementia and Lee Silverman Voice Treatment for Parkinson's Disease.

For an appointment call 546-0037.

HONOR

Robert Leverington, principal engineer of Leverington & Associates, recently was named a board-certified Diplomate, Water Resources Engineer of the American Academy of Water Engineers, a subsidiary of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

NOTES

Flow Right adopts school

Flow Right Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recently adopted Paragon Learning Center as part of Pueblo's adopt-a-school program. The partnership will focus on helping seniors and juniors at the alternative high school about career possibilities in the trade industries, the company said.

Next week, Flow Right workers will travel to the school to visit with students and discuss internship and apprenticeship opportunities. CEO Lance Harvey plans to share his story of Flow Right's development, according to the company. Flow Right was launched by Harvey as a one-person business out of his home and now employs more than 60 workers.

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

RIBBON CUTTINGS

Thursday

• ActivArmor headquarters and manufacturing site, 2 p.m., 317 N. Main St, 2 East.

• Shandy Clinic, 5:30 p.m., 1321 S. Prairie Ave. (Rescheduled from earlier date.)

CALENDAR

Wednesday

• Latino Chamber Coffee Break, 8:15 a.m., Pueblo Christian Academy, 347 S. Del Norte Ave.

Thursday

• Latino Chamber Professional Mixer, 5 p.m., Vectra Bank, 200 W. City Center Drive

Business brief information can be sent to ddarrow@chieftain.com.