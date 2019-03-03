When she was a young girl, Judy Cole's grandmother asked her to help on a quilt, sparking her lifelong interest in arts and crafts. Recently, Cole opened Lil' Crafters Cottage as a way to pass along her love of crafting to future generations.

"Basically our idea is to create a learning center for crafters," the Pueblo native said.

"Crafting has kind of gone by the wayside but it's very relaxing to do. ... I hope this becomes a fun place for Pueblo. There's not a lot of places a mother can come with her daughter and do a class."

Cole, an office manager for a local medical doctor, offers classes primarily in the evening and on weekends.

She's also making the space available for other teachers and their classes.

The shop features a small retail business that is open during the day, managed by Cole's husband Tony.

Items for sale include favorites made by Cole and other local artists.

"We are looking for more local crafters who want to display items" for consignment sale, she said.

She views the retail store as a good way to fill the void between holiday craft shows, she said. "Crafting is my passion but there was nowhere I could sell my products," she said.

The shop is tucked away in one of the storefronts at the Kings Plaza shopping center at 1325 S. Prairie Ave. No. 7. Interest is slowly but steadily growing since the store's November opening, she said. A Walgreens and a new Shandy Clinic medical office are nearby and helping bring more foot and vehicle traffic to the area, she said.

Cole handled the interior renovations and painting herself, tapping her large skill set honed by decades of arts and crafts work. The result is a brightly colored shop surrounded by shelves of handmade items, including home decor knicknacks, drawings, stylish greeting cards and gifts.

Among Cole's favorites are a pair of tiny handpainted wood children's time-out chairs that she made. One features a colorful group image of the rambunctious Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the message: 'You threw a fit now you must sit."

The classes she offers are varied: cookie and cake decorating, crocheting, painting on canvas, "Learn to Draw Realistic Portraits" and making sensory bottles. Sensory bottles are popular children's craft projects, she said. They look like small lava lamps but are filled with colorful trinkets that swirl around when the bottle is shaken.

She soon plans to offer a fairy garden class for adults and children 8 and older. Last week, she was putting the finishing touches on the small platter-sized garden-and-pond scene she will use as a prototype for the class. "I love to make stuff. I love to work with my hands," she said.

The telephone number for Lil' Crafters Cottage is 621-8424.

The retail store's hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

