A 2003 Ford truck parked in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of East Abriendo Avenue Sunday was discovered to have been broken into.

After breaking out a window, the perpetrator(s) stole a $1,900 amplifier, bowling balls ($500) and a screw gun ($400.) Additionally, a $365 subwoofer was damaged and it will cost $250 to replace the broken window.

Criminal mischief

On Saturday, a home in the 1800 block of Hollywood Drive had four of its windows broken out, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

Arrests

Gerald S. Padilla, 44, of the 2500 block of Spruce Street and a Safe Streets fugitive, was arrested Sunday on a felony parole hold warrant and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Marissa Reeves, 20, of the 200 block of Tyler Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of forgery-counterfeiting and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Patricia A. Brown, 40, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Christopher M. Hemberger, 32, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for intimidation of a victim/witness and menacing, and booked into jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Marcus A. Estrada, 32, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony menacing and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Barbara J. Vandiver, 29, of the 1500 block of West 18th Street, was arrested Saturday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $8,000 bail.

Shawn M. Ortibez, 26, of Walsenburg, was arrested Saturday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Kiah S. Trujillo, 19, of Walsenburg, was arrested Friday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Danea M. Salazar, 26, of the 2500 block of Lake Avenue, was arrested Friday on two outside warrants, including one for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, and was booked into jail in lieu of $7,500 total bail.

Gabriel Perez, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon. Additional felony count is criminal mischief. He was booked into jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Marta Valdez, 57, of the 400 block of West Northern Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant for theft and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jeremy L. Romero, 32, of Walsenburg, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

