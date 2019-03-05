In brief

Home construction slows

Demand for new homes continues to slip in Pueblo County.

The 25 single-family home building permits issued in February were down from 31 the same month a year ago, according to Pueblo Regional Building Department. It was the second straight month of a year-over-year drop-off. In January, 37 permits were issued, down from 45 in January 2018.

The slowdown continues a trend that began in the fall. Through August of last year, the number of monthly home starts was running about 30 percent above prior year levels. Since then, they are down about 11 percent. They are down 18 percent in the first two months of the year compared to the same period in 2018.

With Pueblo County already struggling to add jobs, a prolonged drop-off in the local new home market won't help. Each new home provides the equivalent of three full-time jobs per year, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Scott Fonda, the president of the Pueblo Association of Realtors, recently said a lack of sustained job growth remains the biggest economic challenge facing Pueblo County and the local building industry.

For those buying new homes, Pueblo West remains the top choice. Of the permits issued last month, 6 were for lots inside the city of Pueblo and 19 were for lots outside of the city, mostly in Pueblo West.

'Beercat' to bring craft beer to skiers

DENVER -- 10 Barrel Brewing will bring its new “Beercat” to three Colorado mountains in March.

The Beercat is a “mini-pub” that will make its way around eight Western ski mountains on a snow cat. In Colorado, it will visit Aspen (March 15), Eldora (March 16-17) and Silverton (March 20).

10 Barrel was founded in Bend, Ore., near the foot of Mount Hood, the only mountain in North America that offers lift-served skiing year-round. It opened a popular brewpub in Denver’s RiNo district in 2016 and has other locations in Boise, Idaho; Portland, Ore.; and San Diego.

Century to open second Canada 'racino'

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Colorado Springs-based Century Casinos Inc. announced last week it will open its second racetrack and casino complex next month in the Edmonton area of western Canada.

The Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in South Edmonton, Alberta, will include more than 600 slot machines and other gaming devices.

The company opened its first "racino" complex in the Calgary area in 2015.

