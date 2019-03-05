While talk of altering the city's street repair utility enterprise fund fees and how they're assessed dominated the conversation at council's work session Monday night, there were other priorities City Council members listed off to Mayor Nick Gradisar that they'd like to see addressed in 2019.

Each council member was given the chance to express to Gradisar what they want to see accomplished this year during the work session.

Councilman Ray Aguilera reiterated his desire to see a community recreation center be built and opened in the Downtown area.

Aguilera has been pitching that idea for about a year now, and said it's something he want to see the city take serious.

Aguilera has said he wants a multipurpose rec center Downtown that could be modeled after others in the state. Last year Aguilera and Councilman Chris Nicoll went around the state touring different recreation centers for ideas that could be implemented here.

Aguilera said it is important that the proposed rec center be built in Downtown Pueblo so that it's easily accessible for everyone in the city, including children on the East and West Sides and in Bessemer.

Councilman Larry Atencio said he's happy with the police work being done in his East Side district, but that he'd like to see even more effort put into that area.

"I like what you've done on the East Side in terms of sweeps," Atencio said to Police Chief Troy Davenport, who was in the audience. "I'd like to see a lot more of those and more interaction between police officers and the community. We have to build a connection between the two so they aren't adversaries. We have to reduce the amount of anxiety between the community and the police department as much as we possibly can. You've done a heck of a job already but we've got to do more."

Councilman Bob Schilling said he'd like to see more work done on the West Side in terms of placing new asphalt and getting new curbs and gutters.

"I'd like to take a look over there and see what kind of priorities we can create and get something done," Schilling said.

Council President Dennis Flores and Councilman Ed Brown also offered ideas relating to public safety and addressing Pueblo's housing crisis.

Councilman Chris Nicoll was absent from the work session.

