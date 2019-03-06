Jace Honey carries on the family tradition of La Junta Livestock with his brother, Keo, and his sister’s husband, Brian Elder.



“Some people think we just work one day a week around here,” said Jace Honey at his La Junta Livestock office on Tuesday. "But we work 80 to 90 hours a week. That’s the management, and the other people who work here put in 40-60 hours.”

The sales start at 8:30 or 9 a.m. and aren’t over until 10 or 11 p.m. or even midnight.

“In 2002, we had a sale that started at 7 a.m. and wasn’t over until 7 a.m. the following day," said Honey. "That was a drought year, and people had to get rid of their cattle. Last year, it was dry during the fall, winter and spring, but the late summer rains saved us. This year we’ve had rain and snow fall, winter and spring. It should be a good year for cattle.”



Are there other reasons?

“The economy is pretty good," said Honey. "We have lower prices for fuel. People have more money to spend on steaks. The cattle business has a small place in the world, but it’s big around here.”

Honey said the buying and selling of cattle is just the start of the process. There are a lot of steps before beef gets to the market: the packing plant, the wholesaler, the retailer and, finally, the customer at the grocery store or restaurant. Each step is somebody’s business.



Honey went to college for a year, but it wasn’t for him, he said. He’s been working in the family business since 1982, the year after he graduated from La Junta High School.



“It’s hard to go into this business now," said Honey. "You used to be able to buy a pretty good ranch for $100,000. Now a million dollars doesn’t get you much.

"What’s a young couple do? They’re better off if they’re part of a family. I am third generation here in this business. Most of the people I deal with are second- and third-generation, too.”

The alternative is to work for someone until you get to know the business really well, then start out small, he said.

“People from New Mexico, Arizona, Eastern Utah and all over Colorado sell their cattle here. Buyers come from Nebraska, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The ranchers buy feed, groceries and tractors. The buyers stay at motels, buy gas and eat at restaurants. The sale barns help the whole valley.”



Preparation for the Wednesday sales begin on Sunday and continue on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have the sale on Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday we put out fires and get things straightened out," said Honey. "Then on Sunday, we start again.”

In March, there are three sales: the Replacement Heifer Sale, on March 6; the Bred Cow Sale, Three Bridges Land & Cattle Red Angus Sale on March 16; and on March 27, the 64th Anniversary Sale, where a special calf sale is held to help out the Arkansas Valley Hospice. La Junta Livestock has been doing this benefit for the hospice for 33 years.



“I work with the best people in the world here,” said Honey: “The rural Americans.”

