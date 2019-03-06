Two armed men robbed JR’s Country Store in the 600 block of Eagleridge Boulevard, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and Marlboro Red cigarettes.

Police were called to the convenience store at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a robbery, where they learned two suspects – one armed with a small black revolver with a wooden handle, the other armed with a silver knife with a black handle – had robbed the store.

The suspect who carried the handgun during the robbery is described as a white male with a tall and slender build. He wore a mask with yellow-tinted goggles.

The suspect who carried the knife during the robbery was described as a white male with a short and thick build. He also wore a dark-colored mask, concealing his face.

Police note the pair may have been driving a silver sedan or dark-colored SUV.

They are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Pueblo Police Department dispatch at 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Information that leads to a felony arrest, could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Thieves ram fence, steal shingles

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a building materials business in Pueblo West at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report that an unknown party had rammed their vehicle into a barrier fence in order to steal building supplies.

The reporting party told police that the unknown party had seemingly rammed their vehicle into a back fence, causing $3,000 worth of damage, and made off with seven bundles of roofing shingles, valued at $300.

Deputies are investigating.

Arrests

James Joseph Aragon, 43, of the 1400 block of Utica Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was being held at Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Gerald Eugene Gurule Jr., 41, of an unspecified block of Eighth Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

