Mayor Nick Gradisar soon will begin sifting through candidates for the chief of staff position within his office to make a choice as to who will be his second-in-command.

Applications for the chief of staff position are due by midnight Sunday. The job was posted on the city's jobs board on Feb. 27 and can be accessed by visiting popular job listing sites such as Indeed.com.

Gradisar said he will begin looking at applications once they're all in and from there begin selecting individuals to interview.

An annual salary range for the job of $79,959 up to $102,978 is listed under the job details section on the city's website.

City Council unanimously approved an ordinance adding the chief of staff position to the mayor's office, as well as a separate ordinance adding $100,000 in funding for the position that was originally budgeted to be paid to Gradisar's deputy mayor. That move was made so as to not tack onto the 2019 city budget. Gradisar has nominated Police Chief Troy Davenport deputy mayor, and he will not be paid anything extra. Council still has to confirm Davenport, which will take place at council's regular meeting Monday night.

According to the job description listed on the city's website, the chief of staff will be under the supervision of the mayor and will direct, manage and oversee the activities and operations of the city's finance, human resources, city clerk, housing and citizen services, information technology, parks and recreation, planning, public works, stormwater, wastewater and aviation departments.

The chief of staff also will be tasked with collaborating with city department directors on daily issues and special projects, advising and assisting the mayor in delivery of city services and being a liaison with City Council and the public.

