Colorado's robust job growth slowed in the second half of 2018 and Pueblo's unemployment rate topped 6 percent for the first time in nearly four years in January, according to employment data released Monday by the state Department of Labor.

The down shift in hiring does not indicate Colorado's overall economy is in trouble, Ryan Gedney, senior state economist for the state labor department, said in a press conference Monday following the release of the data.

"This is kind of a natural slowing that is expected" following several years of strong gains, he said.

Job growth slowed starting late last summer, especially in parts of the state away from the northern Front Range, according to the data. Colorado Springs' job gains were solid but revised sharply lower from initial estimates. Pueblo and some other smaller cities saw little to no growth. The Denver metro area posted a slower growth rate that initial estimates.

Statewide, Colorado added an average of only 2,500 nonfarm payroll jobs per month from August through January, the weakest pace since 2010 and less than half the rate of 6,000 jobs per month gained between January and July of last year, according to the data.

This January, an estimated 2,400 nonfarm payroll jobs were added. That was well below the 8,300 added in January 2018. (State economists caution that, even with updated information, direct month-to-month comparisons can be difficult due to new seasonal adjustments and other factors such as weather impacts on the ski industry.)

The report released Monday included updated state and county level data for 2018 and preliminary data for January.

The preliminary data for February is set for release on March 22. The federal government last week released its preliminary report on U.S. employment in February, which showed an abrupt slowdown in new jobs nationally.

Monday's report is based on the federal government's annual employment revisions for the preceding year. The revisions are released in March of each year. They are based on more complete information from employers. The results generally track with Colorado's own quarterly revisions that showed weaker job growth than initial estimates.

Overall, the report showed Colorado's job market was one of the strongest in the nation in 2018 even with the second-half slowdown, fueled primarily by rapid growth in the Fort Collins-Loveland, Greeley and Boulder-Longmont areas.

In addition to the strong job increases up north, the state's workforce participation rate ranked as the highest in the nation and average weekly wages (up 6.9 percent from a year ago to $30.18 an hour) continued to climb due in part to an influx of higher-paying jobs, state economists said.

Yet there were other negative trends in the report.

Colorado's statewide unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in January was up from 3 percent a year ago as more job seekers failed to find work. Colorado is now tied with several states for the 23rd lowest rate in the nation. As recently as 2017, Colorado was tied for the second-lowest mark in the nation with a rate of 2.7 percent.

For Pueblo County, the revised 2018 figures show local monthly job growth estimates were overstated over the course of the year. They also show the weakening in the area's employment situation started in May when the jobless rate stood at 3.5 percent.

By December, the rate was up to 5.9 percent. Over that seven-month period, the number of employed workers fell by 972 to 71,817, the labor force grew by 892 to 76,331 and the unemployed jumped by 1,864 to 4,514, according to the data.

The local jobless rate ticked up to 6.3 percent in January.

A separate report on nonfarm payroll employment showed "Pueblo job growth was essentially flat" last year, Gedney said.

It was the second straight year of weak job growth locally.

Pueblo leaders point to an uptick in job announcements starting in the second half of last year as an encouraging trend. In coming years, proposed major construction projects at the EVRAZ Pueblo steel mill and the Xcel Energy Comanche power plant would generate large numbers of construction jobs, they said.

Last year's preliminary monthly job estimates were overstated for most metro areas and many counties in Colorado, state economists said. The situation likely stemmed in part from the challenges in gauging preliminary seasonal employment in the state's large tourism and hospitality industry, they said.

Still, the state added 64,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in 2018, the most in a year since 2015.

Preliminary non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in January for the state's metro area: Boulder-Longmont, 3.5 percent; Fort Collins-Loveland, 3.8 percent; Greeley, 3.8 percent; Denver, 4.1 percent; Colorado Springs, 5 percent; Grand Junction, 5.8 percent; and Pueblo, 6.3 percent.

ddarrow@chieftain.com

Twitter: @PuebloBusiness