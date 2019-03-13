Annie DeHerrera, 87, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully in her home on March 5, 2019. She was born in Ojo Felix, NM, on Oct. 12, 1931. She was preceded in death by husband, Gomcindo DeHerrera; son J.B. DeHerrera; grandsons, Lawrence Vigil Jr. and Matias DeHerrera; great grandchildren, Ariana DeHerrera and Christopher Herrera; parents, Candelario and Mary Vasquez; and brothers, Leo, Andy and Fernie Vasquez. Annie is survived by her children, Maria Selenke, Virginia Hererra, John (Elaine) DeHerrera, Gomcindo (Geraldine) DeHerrrera, Jenny (Manuel) Chavez, Rudy DeHerrera, Margie (Richard) Silva, Berlinda (Lawrence) Vigil and Joseph (Lisa) DeHerrera; 59 grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; six sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thank you for working hard for everything and keeping the family going; you will always be remembered by being a strong woman. Annie will be greatly missed by all who ever had the honor to know her. Visitation prior to services. Rosary, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Romero Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.