Joy Marie Smart, 91, was born to Charles Samuel and Verta Lois Gott in 1927, in Pueblo, and passed away Dec. 31, 2018, in Greeley, Colo. Joy is survived by her children, Thomas (Kelly) Smart, Patricia (Richard) Branan and Clifford (Christina) Smart; grandchildren, Savannah and Shelby Smart, Heather (Justin) Fox-Gardner, Andrea Fender, Matthew (Karen) Smart and Amy (Kenneth) Williams; great-grandchildren, Katrina, Tyler, Harper and Sawyer; and siblings, Glen Gott and Mildred Deloris Moore. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas H. Smart; bro-thers, Frank (Mildred "Millie") Gott, Fred (Dorthy "Dottie") Gott, Charles "Charlie" (Hattie) Gott; and sisters, Alice (James "Jimmie") Woodall and Alma (Andy) Lowery. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Banquet Hall. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.