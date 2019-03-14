More evidence of a slowdown in Pueblo's housing market came Thursday from the Pueblo Association of Realtors.

The combined spending on home purchases in Pueblo County was an estimated $33.5 million in February, down 7 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the group.

That represents a shift from recent months when the number of unit sales dipped but combined spending still rose as local buyers focused on higher-priced homes. In January, as an example, unit sales were down 6.6 percent from a year earlier but combined spending was up 7.7 percent to $33.6 million.

Of homes valued between $300,000 to $400,000, there were 10 sold in February, down from 20 a year ago, based on the local data. Of homes valued between $200,000 and $300,000, there were 61 sold last month compared with 59 a year ago.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Association of Realtors said housing markets across much of Colorado are showing more signs of leveling off or slowing after years of robust gains. This winter's cold and snow could was likely a contributing factor but to what extent remained unclear, the statewide group said.

ddarrow@chieftain.com

Twitter: @PuebloBusiness