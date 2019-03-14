Georgia Lee Ellis, 89, of La Junta, passed away on March 4, 2019, at the Arkansas Valley Regional Nursing Care Center in La Junta. She was born on June 29, 1929, to Alva V. and Earlie J. (Lance) Goodrich in Kim, Colo. She married Darrel D. Ellis on April 28, 1962; he preceded her in death on February 24, 2001.



She spent her childhood in Kim. In 1964, Darrel and Georgia moved to La Junta. Georgia earned her Nursing Degree and worked at several hospitals in Southeast Colorado. She also worked as a pharmacist at Fort Lyons VA Medical Center. She was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 701.



She is survived by her children: Mary Lou Quick of La Junta; John (Janet) Marroney of Kim, Colo.; Steve (Janet) Powers of Redwood City, Calif.; step-children, Mary Ellen (Gary) Morgan and Marsha Ellis; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great- grandchildren; niece, Joana Lee Meyers; nephew, Tom (Sandi) Goodrich; also survived by a host of cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Gerry Goodrich, son-in-law, Gary Quick and step-son, Vincent Ellis.



As per Georgia's request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Valley Hospice, PO Box 408, La Junta, CO 81050 direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.