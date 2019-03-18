IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of Jason Valenzuela It's been 1 year since you left us and went to heaven. We miss you so much. The moment that you left me, my heart split in two one side filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same. We love you, Melissa, Art, Charles, Gilbert Valenzuela