Four notable Hornets are set to be inducted into the Pueblo County High School Alumni Foundation hall of fame.

For their significant contributions to the community and prestige of Pueblo County High School, the 2019 inductees are: Loretta P. Martinez (1984), Del Olivas (1966), Dr. Adolph R. Padula (1957) and Jerry L. Sweet (1957).

The quartet will be honored during the second Golden Hornet ceremony and dinner, slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. March 28 at the Pueblo Convention Center. At 8:30 a.m., the inductees will be honored at a fete during a student body-led assembly inside Hornet Gymnasium.

“We are extremely excited to recognize this year’s hall of fame class, which exemplifies Pueblo County Hornet values and work ethic,” said Chris Bolt, foundation president. “Our hall of fame committee has put together a first class schedule of events to properly recognize the inductees and their accomplishments.

"We would like to acknowledge and thank Hornet alumni for their continued generosity and support.”



After graduating as valedictorian, Martinez attended Yale University, earning a degree in political science in 1988 and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1991. She returned to Colorado to begin her law career, clerking for a federal judge and working as a litigator.

In 1995, she returned to the East Coast as a Harvard Administrative Fellow, working in Harvard’s general counsel’s office. It was there that she discovered her passion for the educational mission of universities and higher education law, and since that time, has spent her career serving as chief legal officer for Colorado College, Metropolitan State University of Denver, City University of New York and University of New Mexico.



Olivas graduated in 1966 as senior class president and a gold cord recipient. He was awarded the President’s Scholarship and a four-year scholarship to Southern Colorado State College, now Colorado State University-Pueblo. After graduating in 1970, he went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Denver in 1976.

Olivas worked for Pueblo County Department of Social Services for more than 31 years, the last seven as director. Since 2009, he has served as Pueblo County treasurer.

Over the years, Olivas has served on community boards, commissions and task forces. He and his wife, Joyce, have two children, Brian and Christie, and a son-in-law, Talby, and a grandson, Joshua.



Padula, born to Italian immigrant parents in 1939, attended Pleasant View Middle School before enrolling at County. After graduation in 1957, he enrolled at Pueblo Junior College (now Colorado State University-Pueblo) and went on to the University of Denver.

He graduated in 1964 from Creighton University School of Dentistry and married Bernadette DeRose two years later. The couple has three children and eight grandchildren.

Retiring from dentistry after 42 years, Padula continues to be involved in many philanthropic endeavors, including Friends of Football, YMCA, Home of Heroes, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Pueblo Economic Development Corp., Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, Colorado State Fair and Center for American Values.

"Dr. Padula has a deep love for County High and credits the school with helping him learn how to earn and to always give back," Bolt said.



Sweet, who helped design Pueblo County's Fighting Hornet mascot, graduated in 1957. After serving in the Army, he returned to Pueblo to an educational career that spanned more than 30 years.

He was involved in Pueblo County 4-H programs, taught mechanical engineering technology at the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University-Pueblo) and developed educational displays for the Colorado State Fair.

Noted Bolt, "Many of his students have gone on to work in industry, start their own businesses and teach at Pueblo County and in Pueblo County School District 70. Jerry wanted to help people follow their dreams. He would greet you with a handshake, then ask, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'"



Individual tickets ($45) for the Golden Hornet ceremony are for sale at pchsalumnifoundation.org. Those wishing to donate silent auction items for a fundraiser are encouraged to call 568-0234 or 252-0043.



The nonprofit foundation, formed in 2015, endows $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships to deserving Hornet seniors as part of its work. The 2019 scholarship application is available at pchsalumnifoundation.org.



Alumni who would like to get involved are encouraged to connect with the foundation via email at PCHSAF@gmail.com or by visiting pchsalumnifoundation.org or facebook.com/PCHSAF.



