Pretty much every kid wants a bunch of friends, and Pueblo Christian Academy 2nd-grader Brian Henry was no different.

But "Brian's Bunch" of friends were so supportive of him, they wore T-shirts to proclaim their friendship, all to show that childhood cancer doesn't stand a chance when you have the strength of your friends behind you.

Saturday, at the inaugural Pueblo West Rotary Club Leprechaun 5K/Fun Run in Pueblo West, a group of over 50 of Brian's classmates and their families from Pueblo Christian Academy showed their support by donning "Brian's Bunch" T-shirts and taking part in the Rotary run, which gave its proceeds to the St. Baldrick's Foundation as well as Rotary's scholarship fund.

"I'm really happy and I'm happy that everybody is here," Brian said. "I feel extremely loved."

The past four months have been a whirlwind for Brian, who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, or soft tissue cancer, in December.

The week prior to Thanksgiving, Brian was visiting his grandparents in Highlands Ranch when he began to develop an unsightly growth on his nose.

"It started developing that week and you could see it," Brian's father, Sean Henry, said. "We thought that it was an ingrown hair or something that was developing."

But a trip to Brian's pediatrician provided no answers. Neither did a trip to an ENT specialist nor a CT scan.

It wasn't until Christmas Eve, when Brian got an MRI at Children's Hospital in Denver that he and his family got tragic news.

"On Dec. 24, doctors called with the results from his MRI," Sean said, "and they said that the didn't know what it was for sure, but because of how the tissue looks, they were pretty confident that it was malignant tissue."

At a tight-knit school like Pueblo Christian Academy, which has 90 students, news of Brian's diagnosis hit everybody like a punch to the gut.

PCA director Lily Boda said the school immediately began planning not only to help Brian keep up with his schoolwork as he began the biggest fight of his young life, but also the students' reaction to the diagnosis.

"We had to tell the kids," Boda said, "so we sat down with them the first day back from Christmas break and explained to them what the situation is."

The focus, Boda said, was to show that cancer was not a death sentence. Boda herself has been diagnosed with cancer twice, and beat it both times.

"I shared my own story to they would understand that somebody in front of them has beaten it," Boda said. "We have other students that had lost family members to cancer, so we wanted to share survival stories to let everybody know that there was hope. And immediately, the kids were all in support."

The support was inspiring, Brian's mother, Sarah Henry, said.

"It's amazing to see how much support we've gotten from everybody," Sarah said. "The community, the school, it's been awesome."

With his school and family behind him, Brian began chemotherapy treatments, which caused his hair to fall out as he tried to kick cancer.

In solidarity, "Brian's Bunch" had his back.

"When he started losing his hair and his dad and uncle shaved their heads," Boda said, "a couple of our kids followed in unison to show their support."

Soon, though, Brian quickly shed most other physical signs of the cancer. By January, after the growth was removed, he barely showed a scar.

"It was amazing how strong he is," Sean said, "and how quickly he healed. The nurses at Children's that hadn't seen him in a few weeks were blown away that his tumor was basically gone and how well it had healed. They said it usually takes over a year to show that kind of improvement."

While he fought, the PCA community rallied in Brian's honor to take part in the Rotary Leprechaun 5K. Boda spearheaded a poster for Brian and his family that included almost 100 balloons, each one with the name of his friends that supported him in his fight.

Before they got the chance to present Brian the poster and walk and run in his honor, though, something amazing happened.

Just 24 hours prior to Saturday's 5K, Brian's parents got a wonderful phone call.

"We had another MRI last Tuesday," Sean said, "and we got a call from the doctor (Friday), and he said that the latest scan showed zero signs of any active cancer cells at all. He said Brian will still continue with treatment in case the cancer cells are dormant, but he said he's very confident that he is disease-free."

With that news fresh in their minds, Saturday's 5K turned from a somber show of support for a friend in need into a joyous celebration of defeating cancer.

"We wanted to support not only the community with this inaugural walk while helping him in the process," Boda said, "but to see the news last night before we came out there, it's so great. He got so much support from his friends and family all over the country."

Sarah was overcome not only about the turnout for her son, but the fresh news that her son was cancer-free.

"Stuff like this always makes you appreciate and be grateful for what you have," Sarah said. "It's amazing how resilient he is and how much energy he has. We're very lucky and fortunate.

Brian now has a memory and even a keepsake to remind him not only of his fight, but his friends.

"I'm going to hang it up in my room," Brian said with a smile. "It showed me that everybody likes me."

