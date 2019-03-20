Pueblo West Metropolitan District services all will be up and running by March 25 after a March 13 storm decimated the administration building at 109 E. Industrial Blvd.

All water bills can be paid at the district water treatment plant at 20 W. Palmer Lake Drive. All other administration offices will open for business Monday at the San Isabel Electric office, 781 E. Industrial Blvd.

The public can access the metro district offices by using the west entrance. All phone numbers will remain the same.

“It was a strong priority of the administration and board to offer continuity of services to the public we serve starting the morning after the storm. Within an hour we got a call from San Isabel (representatives) saying they can accommodate us,” said Jay-Michael Baker, communications manager.

Not only is the San Isabel Electric building big enough to offer six offices for administrators and a large conference room for public needs such as excise tax payments, the metro staff get their own kitchen with break room and rest rooms.

“This is what coops are all about - helping neighbors in need,” said Paris Elliott, communications manager for San Isabel Electric. “We are happy to welcome them when they need a home and we made this building so we would have room to grow or be able to help with an emergency in mind.”

Baker said having a home nearby to move into has been a “blessing. This was quick action to make sure residents can get in touch with government.”

Elliott said having the metro district staff using the building will not impact the San Isabel offices thanks to the separate entrance on the west end of the building.

The conference room even has been set up with an excise tax window for payments.

“We are part of the community not just and electric utility - we want to help,” she said.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps