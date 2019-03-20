Any local fan of girls high school basketball knows that the Pueblo West girls hoops team is pretty good. A one-seed in the 2018 state playoffs and a 3-seed in 2019 could attest to that.

But what fans may not know is that these Cyclones are just as good in the classroom as they are on the court – in fact, they are the best girls basketball student-athletes in the state.

Last week, Pueblo West's girls basketball program was recognized as the CHSAA Girls Basketball Academic Team Champions, given to the girls basketball program that has the highest cumulative GPA in the state.

Cumulative GPA measures longterm excellence, as members of the girls basketball team have excelled in the classroom since they arrived on campus as freshmen.

"It's a pretty big accomplishment," head coach Gil Lucero said. "We've never had to worry about academic ineligibility in this program, and we've always had a good group of girls that are passionate about their studies. So many of them are in the top 10 in their class and are honor roll students."

Junior Hannah Simental said that kind of focus on academics is just part of the overall success and focus of the girls basketball program.

"I think each individual on our team takes pride in doing the little things," Simental said, "and grades are just as important to us as playing. We take it on ourselves to rely on each other to get it done in the classroom."

Junior Molli McGraw, who carries a 4.29 grade-point average, is indicative of the team's members that not only excel on the court, but balance basketball with their studies as well as other extracurricular activities.

"A lot of us do extracurriculars," McGraw said, "like me and Marissa (Leyva) are in DECA and it's just as much a part of our lives as basketball. A lot of times, we're all studying together, since all of us are such best friends."

It's a point of pride for the program that its players can be so well-rounded, Lucero said, and that dedication to studies shows the same sort of devotion that makes the team successful on the court as well.

"It says a lot about the girls and the support systems they have," Lucero said. "They're student-athletes first, and sports teaches them the time management and organization they need to be successful. It's impressive that the girls are able to balance school and their practices, especially with how demanding our program is."

McGraw said that the honor is a surprise for the team, but that there is immense pride in being recognized as the best girls basketball student-athletes in the state.

"This is one of the coolest things for our team," McGraw said. "It's amazing how a team that's extremely talented in basketball can also have some of the best students in the classroom."

