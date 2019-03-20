It may only be March, but a credo is already being repeated among the members of the Pueblo West High School track and field program –

"Peak at state."

But on some segments of the track team, it may have appeared that the Cyclones certainly seemed to peak as last weekend's Larry Pickering Invitational at Dutch Clark Stadium.

High jumpers Shayla Padilla and Rhyan Moore, both state placers last season, finished 1st and 2nd. On the boys side, senior Cisco Padilla and junior Dante Whaley each claimed wins, Padilla's coming in the high jump while Whaley finished first in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Whaley's triple jump win was his first in a high school meet.

"That's what we expect out of them," head coach Brandi Menegatti said. "We knew (high finishes) were going to happen. We're expecting to jump (well) this early so that by May, we're making a run to be high up on the podium (at the state meet)."

The team's success showed in the team standings.

The Cyclone girls finished fourth overall, the highest team finish among Pueblo teams. The Pueblo West boys also led the local pack, finishing third place overall.

A collection of early personal-bests were turned in middle and long distance runners, including Aspen Fulbright (1,600-meter), Luke Lehmpuhl (3,200-meter), Ryan Nicoll (800 meter), and Alyssa Walrod (400-meter).

It was a solid performance overall for the Cyclone distance runners, distance coach Bobby Tillman said.

"I couldn't have been more satisfied today," Till man said. "We're in week two of meets and we're having kids doing PRs. The kids are taking advantage of opportunities they're given."

Sure, there are eyes on being their best in May, but Menegatti said she isn't concerned that the team is peaking too early.

"Where we're at training wise, we're not even on the side of being able to run fast," Menegatti said. "What we're focusing on is being aerobically fit. And I think that's shown."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView