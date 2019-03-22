In a near unanimous vote, the House approved a major bill to stop people from receiving expensive "out of network" medical bills Friday, sending House Bill 1174 to the Senate for consideration and likely approval.

On a 60-4 vote, both Democrats and Republicans approved the measure that was sponsored by Reps. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Marc Caitlin, R-Montrose. It also has bipartisan sponsors in the Senate.

What's been remarkable about HB 1174 is that it affects hospitals, health insurance companies, physicians and other players, but sponsors have been able to craft the bill to win over both Democrat and Republican votes. One reason is lawmakers from both sides have spoken about how widespread the problem of expensive "out of network" bills can be to people, sometimes totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

The bill says that consumers aren't responsible for those unexpected bills and that providers will be paid by insurers according to an average reimbursement schedule for similar services provided by in-network providers.

