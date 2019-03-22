Gov. Jared Polis launched his effort to provide full-day kindergarten in all school districts Friday, noting that state lawmakers are earmarking $185 million to start the program.

The legislation hasn't been assigned a number yet, but Polis said the state will provide money to districts to provide full-day kindergarten and will reimburse districts that already provide that service, which Pueblo City Schools (District 60) and District 70 already do. Polis has told The Pueblo Chieftain's editorial board that both district stand to gain several millions of dollars. D60 officials are studying the legislation, but have said they do not anticipate that level of savings.

Polis pledged to establish full-day kindergarten during his election campaign last year. His program does not require school districts to provide full-day kindergarten and some parents don't want it, but the legislation will provide money for interested districts.

Along with providing more education to children, Polis said the program will allow parents paying for full-day kindergarten program to save that expense.

At his press conference Friday, the governor noted the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee has recommended that $185 million be allocated for the start-up costs in next year's budget.

He initially wanted $227 million, but the JBC reduced that request earlier this month. The Democratic-majority House and Senate will decide the actual appropriation when the budget is adopted.

"We are pleased that the Joint Budget Committee has recognized the enormous impact free full-day kindergarten would have in our state," Polis said in a statement. "An investment in our children is an investment in our future."

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter:@RoperPeter