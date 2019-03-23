Bruce Pearce knew his airplanes— especially military airplanes.

"Oh, if we were watching a movie and they'd gotten the aircraft wrong!" laughs his widow, Ruth Pearce. "He'd start grumbling and you wouldn't hear the end of it."

Pueblo airplane buffs knew Bruce Pearce, who died Oct. 10 at 93. You could often find him at the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, where he was one of the organizers. He was soft-spoken and friendly but also an encyclopedia of aircraft history.

He came by it honestly. Born in Kokomo, Ind., he enlisted in the Navy in 1944, where he became a radio operator on PBM Flying Boats. That was a beginning of a love affair between Pearce, flying and the Navy.

Pearce spent nearly 7 years on active duty and another 22 years in the reserve before he retired as a Petty Officer 1st Class. The radio skills he learned in the Navy also helped him with a long career in merchant shipping as a radio-electronics officer.

Hanging on the walls of the living room at the Pearce house are drawings and photographs of the many aircraft Pearce flew in during his military years. They include a Dauntless divebomber, a C-54 and a C-130 transport.

On Jan. 26, aboard the USS Lake Champlain missile cruiser, the crew was mustered in dress uniforms for a Navy burial. While the detail stood at attention, Bruce Pearce's remains were buried at sea, west of San Diego. It's a military honor that Navy veterans can request.

"When I learned that was possible, I didn't hesitate," his widow explained. "Bruce spent so much of his life either flying over or sailing on the ocean. I knew he'd want that."

Bruce and Ruth Pearce were married for 49 years. Her career was spent teaching in Pueblo's District 60 schools, even while he was at sea aboard a merchant ship.

"I'd get a call saying he was putting into port somewhere and away I'd go to meet him," she laughed.

The success story that is the Weisbrod museum is well-known in Pueblo — how it started with a small group of airplane lovers in the 1980s who began pulling together a collection of military aircraft that is arguably the finest in the state.

"It was a labor of love," Ruth Pearce said.

In those early days, when the museum's aircraft didn't even have a hangar to sit in, she remembers eating picnic lunches in the shade of an airplane's wing with her husband.

"It wasn't just that Bruce loved them, he wanted to protect them, too," she said. "Believe or not, people would walk up to an airplane and try and take a piece off it as a souvenir. He put a stop to that."

