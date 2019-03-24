More top shows and concerts could come to Pueblo if other small businesses follow the lead of Aguilar Barber Styling.

The family-owned shop at 3078 W. Northern Ave. was the title sponsor of comedian George Lopez's sold-out show last weekend at Memorial Hall

The sponsorship was done as much out of community spirit as a marketing strategy, family members said. "We have decided that we would use a brand-building approach that supports Pueblo as a community. ... We felt it was the right fit for us," the family said in a statement ahead of the concert.

Spectra, the management company for Memorial Hall and the Pueblo Convention Center, hopes other local businesses follow suit.

Spectra and Memorial Hall recently began a push to attract more event sponsorships by reaching out to local small businesses. Aguilar's was among the first to take them up on the offer. Talks are ongoing with others for upcoming events.

"It is always amazing when local businesses support local culture," Kevin Ortiz, general manager at Memorial Hall and the convention center, said in a statement. "Aguilar's is just proving that we have a strong business community that believes in enriching Pueblo with vibrant content for their customers and the neighborhood at large."

Sponsorship opportunities generally range in price from $500 to $5,000, according to Jay Pechek, marketing director for Memorial Hall and the convention center.

The level of spending determines the kinds of advertising and marketing perks given the sponsoring company, he said. As a top sponsor, Aguilar's package for the Lopez show included a prominent spot on posters and concert tickets with the words "Presented by: Aguilar Barber Styling Inc."

A check of other venues in the state showed the sponsorship prices for Memorial Hall are "on the low end," Pechek said.

The value of the sponsorships extends to the community goodwill generated by helping bring shows and concerts to Pueblo that might not otherwise come, Spectra executives said.

The Aguilars said their sponsorship also provided a way to celebrate the family's long history in Pueblo.

"The history of Aguilar Barber Styling has been one of many generations of community members. Not just our immediate family but many families. Many shops around Pueblo have roots stemming from our family," the family members said.

For information on sponsorship opportunities contact Pechek at 542-1100.

