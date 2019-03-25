La Junta's treasurer and finance director Aliza Libby-Tucker presented at the city's latest T.E.A.M. Academy course on Wednesday.

In the session "Dollars and Sense, Tucker said, "I'm responsible for every single dollar that comes out of the city of La Junta."

City Attorney Phil Malouff works for every fund, as well, and is responsible for drafting the ordinances, contracts and resolutions that direct and affect city funding.

The first thing Tucker wants people to understand about the financial department is the general fund. There are 22 departments that rely on the city's general fund to operate, she said. They include police and fire, library, cemetery, senior center and other staple city services. The reason these departments depend on the general fund is that they don't generate enough revenue on their own. As Tucker described, they are not self-sufficient.

"The golf course brought in $107,000 and spent $340,000," said Tucker. "Recreation brought in $100,000 and spent $347,000. Streets brought in $324,000 but they spent $781,000. Library brought in $18,000 but spent $475,000."

Aviation also generated about $205,000 and spent $282,000. The senior center brought in nearly $20,000 and spent $106,000. And the city cemetery made approximately $35,000 with $353,000 spent, according to Tucker.

"That tells you right there that they're not self sufficient," said Tucker. "They don't make enough money to pay for themselves. That's why they're in the general fund."

With 22 departments reliant on the same pool of capital, the city compensates for the general fund by charging each department an administrative cost, which helps offset what the general fund pays for each service.

"We figure out how much the utility board is going to spend, and then we spread it out over water, electric, sewer and sanitation because they need to pay for their own expenses," said Tucker.

The city has a few more tools to replenish the general fund, Tucker explained. La Junta charges franchise fees for certain utilities requiring infrastructure throughout the city: water, electric, sewer, sanitation, cable, gas and phone. The city gains about $100,000 in property taxes annually and receives more funds from the county, the state and via various grants.

County and state funds are considered intergovernmental funds, and they need to be put to a specific purpose, said Tucker.

"Every time a gas station buys gas, they're taxed before it even hits the pump. And then you're taxed," said Tucker. "We get some of that money back, but we have to use it on streets."

Tucker talked about internal controls, steps the city makes to prevent and detect fraud.

"Distribution of duties," said Tucker. "Everybody's looking at everybody else's stuff." "... so we know that I'm looking at what Ray (Martinez, purchasing director) is doing, Ray's looking at what I'm doing and Rick's (Rick Klein, city manager) looking at what everybody's doing."

Cash drawer audits across various departments occur randomly, and Tucker remains vigilant about unfamiliar expenses reported to her. She said that sometimes people make honest mistakes, and when that occurs, they need to find out what it was and correct it. The primary reason for the random audits, however, is to catch fraud.

"Anything I don't know, I'll call Rick and ask him. I'll call the supervisor and ask, what is this? I need to know what this is because if this isn't legit, somebody's in my office explaining to me why you bought it," said Tucker. "That goes right into the approval process. Then you have your financial verification."

Tucker referenced the fire department and former chief Aaron Eveatt, who is due in court April 4 for an arraignment on allegations including embezzlement, theft and other crimes. Eveatt worked at the department for 27 years. Tucker said that the allegations surrounding the former fire chief don't implicate the city.

"Nothing fraudulent happened on the city side. Nothing," said Tucker. "Police came in, gave them everything they asked for, no wrongdoing on our side because of our internal controls.

"That's what they're there for: to help prevent fraud."

cburney@ljtdmail.com