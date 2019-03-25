It was a very windy day when the Crowley County High School baseball team hosted a doubleheader with sixth-ranked Rocky Ford ,Saturday at the newly dedicated Matt Buhr Field.

There was a big difference in games, as well. The Meloneers dominated the first game, winning 16-1. But the Chargers came back to take the second 18-8.

First game

Rocky took the early lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Santino Mendoza led off with a single, and an error put him on second. Isiah Garcia also singled and Elias Jaramillo walked to load the bases.

Mendoza came home on Victor Lopez's groundout.

The Meloneers began to pull away in the second by scoring five runs. Cameron Frantz and Juan Sanchez both singled and an error allowed Cameron Frantz to score. Mendoza singled again to bring home Sanchez.

Jadon Baldonado also singled and Mendoza scored on Garcia's groundout.

Jaramillo continued the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Lopez and Quentin Henson both singled to drive home runs and Rocky Ford led 6-1.

The Chargers scored their only run of the first game in the bottom of the third. Quamon Williams reached first base on an error and he went to third on Logan Justman's single. A single by Adam Shulz brought Williams home to cut the Meloneer lead to 6-1.

Rocky Ford broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth. Baldonado got on base on an infield single and Jaramillo was hit by a pitch. Lopez singled home Baldonado and Henson's single allowed Jaramillo to score.

Cameron Frantz singled to load the bases, and Sanchez walked to drive home Lopez. Connor Frantz also walked to score Henson, and Cameron Frantz scored on a wild pitch.

Baldonado was hit by a pitch and Connor Frantz also came home on a wild pitch. Garcia drew a walk, and Jaramillo reached base on an error to score Baldonado. Henson was hit by a pitch to drive home Josh Johnson, who was courtesy-running for Garcia.

The Meloneers wrapped up the scoring with a run in the fifth. Mendoza and Baldonado both singled and an error scored Shaun Gonzales, who was courtesy-running for Mendoza.

The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Rocky Ford had 13 hits and it was led by Baldonado, who went 3-4, Mendoza, who went 3-5 with two RBIs. Lopez, who went 2-4 with three RBIs, Henson, who went 2-4 with three RBIs and Cameron Frantz, who went 2-4.

Crowley County mustered only three hits with Shulz going 2-2 with a double and one RBI.

Mendoza went the distance for the Meloneers and he earned the win. He allowed one run and three hits and he had eight strikeouts and no walks.

Justman started for the Chargers and he took the loss. He gave up 12 runs and 12 hits and he struck out one, walked two and hit two. Brent Geringer finished the game and he surrendered four runs and one hit with one strikeout, three walks and two hit batters.

Second game

Rocky Ford looked as though it was going to pick up from where it left off by scoring four runs in the top of the first. Johnson drew a leadoff walk and Mendoza was safe on an error. Jaramillo singled home Johnson, and Mendoza came home on a wild pitch.

Cameron Frantz doubled, and Jaramillo also scored on a wild pitch. Garcia's groundout brought Cameron Frantz home and the Meloneers had a 4-0 lead.

The Chargers, however, had an answer this time by scoring seven times in their half of the inning. Williams led off with a single and he took second on an error. Justman then walked and Shulz doubled home Williams.

Geringer singled home Justman and Tach Brewer reached on an error, allowing Shulz to score. Zach Auchterlonie singled home Geringer to tie the score, and Austin Kuhn doubled to bring home Brewer and Auchterlonie. Michael Cortez was safe on an error, and Kuhn scored on Williams' groundout.

Crowley County put two more runs on the board in the third. Cortez reached on a fielder's choice and Williams singled. Shulz singled to score Cortez and Williams to increase the lead to 9-4.

The Meloneers answered with three runs in the fourth. Connor Frantz drew a leadoff walk and Mendoza was hit by a pitch. Jaramillo's single scored Connor Frantz and Mendoza, and Cameron Frantz singled home Jaramillo.

The Chargers scored five times in the fifth. Kuhn walked, Cortez singled and Williams also walked to load the bases. Justman was hit by a pitch to drive home Kuhn, and Shulz was walked to score Cortez.

Williams scored on a wild pitch, and Brewer singled home Justman and Shulz for a 14-7 advantage.

Rocky scored once in the sixth. Jaramillo was safe on an error, he stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Jaramillo scored as Garcia also reached on an error.

Crowley County scored four times in the bottom of the sixth. Cortez reached on a fielder's choice, Williams walked and Justman was safe on an error to load the bases. Shulz cleared the sacks with a double, and he scored on Cannon Buford's single to end the game on the 10-run rule.

The Meloneers had only five hits in the nightcap and they were led by Jaramillo, who went 2-3 with three RBIs.

The Meloneers had 14 hits with Williams going 3-3 with three RBIs, Shulz went 3-4 with two doubles and seven RBIs, and Buford went 2-4 with one RBI.

Shulz started for Crowley County and he was the winning pitcher. He allowed seven runs on four hits and he had five strikeouts and five walks. Auchterlonie finished the game and he gave up one run and one hit with one strikeout and no walks.

Henson started for Rocky Ford and he took the loss. He surrendered seven runs and six hits with no strikeouts and one walk. Lopez went to the mound in the second and he gave up six runs and five hits and he struck out one, walked four and hit one batter. Cameron Frantz finished the game and he allowed five runs and three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

What's next

Rocky Ford (3-3, 1-1 Santa Fe League) will travel to Limon for two games. It will play Dawson School at 10 a.m. and Limon at 4 p.m.

Crowley County (3-2, 3-1) will host Genoa-Hugo on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.

Rocky Ford 16, Crowley County 1

Rocky 150 91 — 16 13 2

Crowley 001 00 — 1 3 4

Mendoza (W) and Garcia. Justman (L), Geringer (4) and Shulz.

Crowley County 18, Rocky Ford 8

Rocky 400 301 — 8 5 5

Crowley 702 054 — 18 14 5

Henson (L), Lopez (2), Ca. Frantz (5) and Mendoza. Shulz (W), Auchterlonie (5) and Q. Williams, Shulz (5).

khamrick@ljtdmail.com