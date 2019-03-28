Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Dumb Friends League in Denver have taken in dozens of animals

Reports of animal mistreatment and mismanagement are emerging as animals from the now-shuttered Community Animal Services of Pueblo are relocated to shelters across Colorado.

Several of the dogs that the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region picked up from CASP this week are on court hold, said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager of the organization in Colorado Springs. One of the dogs might need a leg amputation, she said.

PAWS for Life surrendered its license Wednesday after weeks of turbulence that includes an investigation of the Pueblo city-council shelter by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a staff shakeup among key positions and public complaints of mismanagement. City and county officeholders are working on a solution to running the shelter without PAWS.

Pressley said records for the animals she's relocated are incomplete.

"For example, the records for one dog indicate the dog was on a court hold for a bite quarantine, but no other information was provided," Pressley said in a statement Thursday. "Our team will be spending the next several days sorting through the information we do have and assessing the needs of the animals brought to us."

Although the Pueblo shelter is closed, the animal law enforcement officers at CASP continue to pick up animals. At least through Thursday, animals picked up were taken to the PAWS for Life private no-kill shelter at 800 N. Pueblo Boulevard. To make room at the PAWS for Life shelter, the Humane Society transported animals from there to Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, said a Pueblo County spokesperson.

So far, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has taken in 28 animals, while the Dumb Friends League in Denver has opened its doors to 32 animals, with more on the way Thursday, said representatives from both organizations.

Two shelters aren't the only ones taking in animals from Pueblo. The Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden, as well as shelters in Denver, Boulder, Aurora, Adams County and Larimer County, are also involved in relocating animals from Pueblo.

